The Mesquite Outlaws have announced their initial preseason roster, in accordance with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) roster limits. Beginning with the 2019-2020 regular season, each MASL team is restricted to 26 registered players. On game days, those rosters will be limited to an active roster of 14 field players and up to two goalkeepers.
On Nov. 16, the team will host the Mesquite Outlaws Futbol Fan Fiesta, with the team competing in a scrimmage. It will be the first time fans can see the Outlaws in action. After the game, fans can take to the field for autographs and photos with the team and coaches. The event will also feature a kid’s zone, the Outlaws Corral powered by Aim High Bounce, food and drink, and the ability to select a seat and purchase season tickets.
The Mesquite Outlaws’ historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena (doors open at 6). The first 1,000 fans who enter the arena will receive a commemorative scarf to mark the occasion, courtesy of Iron Horse Village. Authentic Outlaws gear, including custom jerseys, great Hummel gear, T-shirts, hats and more, will be available for purchase.
TEAM ROSTER
GOALKEEPERS (4): Eduardo Pollo Cortes, Vitor Dos Santos Ferreira, Marijo Musa, Estevan Vasquez
DEFENDERS (6): Mitchell Cardenas, Jorge DeLeon, Cody Ellis, Mike Jones, Jay Jay Oteze, Rio Ramirez
MIDFIELDERS (10): Diego Burato, Shaun David, Carlos “Poper” Hernandez, Brenden Lee, Jamie Lovegrove, Darren Mitchell, Ramon Nunez, Richard Orozco, Angel Rodriguez, McCain Spragling
FORWARDS (3): VcMor Eligwe, Anthony Powell, Saul Ramirez
