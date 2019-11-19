Be a part of history by attending Mesquite’s first professional soccer match, brought to you by Iron Horse Village. The Mesquite Outlaws’ historic home opener vs. cross-town rivals the Dallas Sidekicks is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 (doors open at 6). The first 1,000 fans who enter the Mesquite Arena will receive a commemorative scarf, pictured below, courtesy of Iron Horse Village.
“We’re thrilled to be playing the Dallas Sidekicks for our historic home opener,” said Outlaws Head Coach Tatu. “Since so many of us on the coaching staff and team have previously played with the Sidekicks, there’s an extra emotional push for us to prove ourselves as a new team and win the game.”
Activities in the arena will keep everyone having fun before the game and at halftime. The Outlaws Corral presented by Aim High Bounce is an interactive area with inflatables and games. Authentic Outlaws gear, including custom jerseys, great Hummel gear, T-shirts, hats and more, will be available for purchase.
After the game, fans can come onto the field to meet players including Jamie Lovegrove, who played up the road with the Dallas Sidekicks for five seasons.
“We’re absolutely buzzing to get the season started,” Lovegrove said. “Now as an Outlaw I am ready to give everything to this team and enjoy many more memories”.
There will also be chances to get autographs and snap pictures with the team, as well as a post-game party with players, coaches and staff at the 8 Second Bar inside the arena.
Call about the Outlaws Game Day Experience, where youth can participate in Dream Team, halftime games, the High-Five line and more.
Individual tickets can be purchase here.
