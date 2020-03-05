Mesquite’s Project Porch Light encourages neighborhood engagement

The city of Mesquite new program called Project Porch Light encourages engagement of residents in creating a more active and safer community. This effort is a collaborative partnership between the City and its neighborhoods to get more people involved and take an active role in planning neighborhood meetings, events and activities that promote relationships with their neighbors and safety. For more details, visit cityofmesquite.com/ProjectPorchLight.
The features of the program include:
- The use of exterior lighting, such as front porch lights, to help discourage criminal activity.
- Neighbors engaging each other in conversation to build connections and a sense of community.
- Reminding neighbors to say something, if they see unusual activity, by calling the Mesquite Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 972-285-6336 or 911.
- Hosting meetings and events as a neighborhood leader with the City.
To get involved in Project Porch Light, residents can contact the Office of Neighborhood Vitality at 972-216-6473 or NeighorhoodVitality@cityofmesquite.com.
