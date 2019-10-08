The 19th annual PumpkinFest event will take place on Saturday, October 19, from Noon – 6 p.m. at Valley Creek Park located at 2482 Pioneer Road.
New to the event is a live jousting tournament and falconry bird show. Other activities include William Tell Archery, Spooky Story Time with Twice Upon A Time Storytellers and Geppetto’s Puppet Theater performing Hansel and Gretel. Also planned are community stage performances, children’s activity areas, carnival games, inflatables, and great carnival style food.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes to trick or treat in Peddler’s Alley and participate in the costume contest for a chance to win a $100 first place prize sponsored by Neighborhood Credit Union. Dogs are also welcome at PumpkinFest, and have a chance to win some great prizes by participating in the doggie costume contest sponsored by PetSmart.
Parking and admission to the event is free and food, games, and some activities will have a small fee.
For more information about PumpkinFest visit: www.cityofmesquite.com/PumpkinFest or call Mesquite Parks and Recreation at 972-216-6260.
