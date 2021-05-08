Tourism in Mesquite is continuing to recover and move onward from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is highlighted by recent successes of Mesquite hosting two conventions that both have signed three-year agreements to return. The Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival as well as the World Miniature Bullriding Championship will call Mesquite home through 2023.
Jessica McClellan, manager of the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said, “We are fortunate that Mesquite has five highways that bring in business and travel visitors. Mesquite has a diverse market of leisure, convention, and business travelers that feed into our hotels. One in five Mesquite visitors are here for business or are simply exploring the area. During the pandemic the high-end luxury hotels really struggled nationwide, but the mid-tier or extended stay hotels, like those in Mesquite, were able to sustain themselves. Additionally, the city has many guests for events at the Mesquite Arena, the Mesquite Convention Center and Exhibit Hall, and Mesquite’s vast retail offerings that have continued to operate throughout the last year.”
During National Travel and Tourism Week, the Mesquite CVB recognizes the 2,030 people who work in Mesquite hotels, restaurants, and area attractions. While some businesses had their doors closed for visitors this past year, Mesquite’s CVB continued to work diligently alongside partners to actively book new conventions and concerts which are aiding in the upward trend for Mesquite’s tourism industry.
McClellan explained that residents can be the driving force behind the continued recovery efforts as four in ten visitors in Mesquite are visiting friends and relatives.
She stated, “We are running a large campaign of ads on both Facebook and Google to get the word out and share the VisitMesquiteTX.com website. It has special discount restaurant offers and a calendar of events. The city wants locals to know about the activities and events that are happening in town to share with their out of town family. The community needs to know, now more than ever, the value a visitor has to the local economy.”
