Mesquite’s veterans memorial campaign receives $2,500 donation

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Elements International President Mike Wurster and some of the Elements staff presented a $2,500 donation toward the Mesquite Veterans Memorial campaign.
Elements International relocated its domestic warehouse and office headquarters to Mesquite in the spring.
“I come from a long line of veterans, and we really appreciate and understand the sacrifices that families make,” Wurster said. “On behalf of myself, the company, the employees and our staff, we’re grateful to be in Mesquite and to have the opportunity to be a part of this project.”
Randy Lawson, of the Mesquite Veterans Memorial Committee, said they’re thankful to everyone who has given to this project.
“We are breaking ground in November, and that’s exciting news. After 12 years of work, it’s a pleasure to be able to do this for our veterans,” he said.
The Mesquite Veterans Memorial is a community-wide effort to build a new Veterans Memorial in Mesquite. The current veterans memorial, established in 1975, is at the flagpole in Heritage Square located in historic downtown Mesquite.
A new campaign, led by the city, is using the progress made by the Heroes of Mesquite citizens group to launch further public awareness and funding to build a new Veterans Memorial.
For more information on the memorial and how to contribute, visit cityofmesquite.com/1949/Mesquite-Veterans-Memorial.
