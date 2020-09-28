National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 and the City of Mesquite is reminding its neighborhoods of its “Project Porch Light” campaign which asks its residents to help create a more active and safer community. And one way is with the use of outdoor lighting to help fight crime by lighting up neighborhoods.
Maria Martinez, Director of Neighborhood Services, said, “One part of Project Porch Light is encouraging our residents to use exterior lighting at their home to help discourage criminal activity in neighborhoods. The continual illumination of neighborhoods with porch lights, landscape lights or front window lights can be very effective with helping reduce crime.”
Martinez shared that the City is also reminding neighbors to say something, if they see unusual activity, by calling the Mesquite Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 972-285-6336 or 911.
The City launched the Project Porch Light campaign in 2020 as a way to encourage engagement of residents with their neighbors through meetings, events and partnering on crime prevention efforts including the use of outdoor lighting. The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled events and affected in-person meetings by neighborhood groups, but some have hosted successful virtual meetings to remain connected.
Martinez said, “Our neighborhoods continue to be active and aware, and this can go a long way in maintaining safe neighborhoods and a safe Mesquite community.”
