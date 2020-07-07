On Sunday, the city of Mesquite announced that former Mesquite Mayor John Monaco died.
Monaco served on the Mesquite City Council from 2001-2005 and was mayor from November 2007 to May 2015. According to the city, during his tenure, the city launched several community programs that are still making an impact today.
Monaco was a resident of Mesquite for over 40 years and a member of Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church. He served as the city’s first volunteer coordinator and was a graduate of both the Mesquite Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy and Mesquite Fire Department Citizen’s Fire Academy.
Additionally, he served as the president of the Texas Municipal League and on many state, regional and local boards and committees to help make Mesquite a better community including: U.S. Conference of Mayors, North Central Texas Council of Governments, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association, Regional Transportation Commission, Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, Emergency Preparedness Planning Council, and City of Mesquite’s Board of Adjustment, Water Conservation Advisory Committee, Civil Service Commission/Trial Board, Planning and Zoning Commission as well as various reinvestment zone boards, according to the city.
Mayor Bruce Archer noted in a social media post that he has known Monaco since the first time he got involved in Mesquite civic affairs around 1989.
“I was privileged to have served with Mayor Monaco on this council, but I also knew and worked with him many previous years in the community. I spoke with him just a few weeks ago and we had a good conversation, and I was grateful for some advice and wisdom that he graciously imparted to me,” Archer said during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Pastor Ron Ward led the council attendees in a moment of silence for the former city leader after sharing a memory of Monaco that got him involved in the city.
Councilman Kenny Green said he was contacted by neighbors and friends of Monaco. Due to the pandemic, Monaco’s family and friends are not able to mourn in the traditional way, but Green said the family gave permission to allow those who want to, to leave flowers and mementos at the residence, 1128 Warwick St. The family asks that items be left along the fence at Downing Way.
