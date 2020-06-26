The city of Mesquite is offering its residents an opportunity to provide their input on the city’s budget using an online survey at www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget through July 7. A portion of the data collected will be presented at a Budget Town Hall meeting on July 14 and used by the city council at their July 18 Budget Workshop.
Prior to taking the survey, residents are encouraged to watch a brief educational video that outlines the city’s budget process, revenues and expenditures. The survey offers participants the opportunity to provide their opinions on various city programs, services and events. The survey will be open June 25 - July 7, except for July 3 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for maintenance by the survey vendor. The video and survey are available at www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget on the city’s website.
For those without access to a computer or smart device to participate in the online survey, the Mesquite Main Library has public computers available. The library is located at 300 W. Grubb Drive. The general public hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. There are special hours, from 9 to 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday, for seniors ages 65 or older, families with children ages 13 and under and customers with underlying health issues.
The city’s Budget Town Hall program is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 7 p.m. at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.