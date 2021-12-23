Mesquite has seen an increase of 571 new jobs as of the end of this quarter, according to Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
At a City Council Meeting on Monday, Buttram said that Mesquite has also seen 80 new businesses, 225 new residential buildings and 9 new commercial buildings.
With the increase of residences and businesses, the city’s tax revenue is expected to see an added $61.6 million to the residential tax base and a $12.5 million increase to the commercial tax base, according to Buttram’s presentation.
“We’ve seen a lot of progress throughout various parts of the city, and we appreciate all of the hard work and effort you guys have put in,” Councilmember Kenny Green said.
Buttram said downtown traffic has also increased with renovations including overhead lighting and rehabilitations in areas like Heritage Plaza and Carroll Place.
Green also mentioned the increase in attendance at the downtown farmer’s market and said he is hopeful that the city will see a more diversified group of vendors next year.
“It’s an interesting culture to see,” he said. “A lot of vendors know each other from other events. I think we did a good job of spreading the word. We saw a lot of people come out and a few new vendors come in. I think word is getting around.”
Mayor Daniel Aleman said that he is happy with the city’s growth over the year.
“A week ago – or almost two weeks ago – Kim Buttram and I and the city manager toured the Ashley Furniture manufacturing and distribution center, and it’s very impressive,” Aleman said. It would be good to set up a tour for some of the city councilmembers who would like to go because it’s amazing to see how it’s become not only a nationwide but a worldwide center.”
