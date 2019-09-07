Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas presented the Mesquite City Council with a Neighborhood Services quarterly report covering April 1 through June 30 at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Third quarter statistics for Fiscal Year 2018-19 include 10,657 violations compared to 11,147 this time last year. There were 634 complaints compared to 585 last year, 462 contracted compared to 1,477, and 409 citations compared to 241 last year.
The year-to-date case close days remain the same as last year at 23.
“We’ve held steady from last year when you look at overall – 23 days from the point when a code officer initiates a code case to when it’s been resolved – and that resolution can be a citation, the property is contracted, or we get voluntary compliance from the residents,” Rivas said.
A breakdown of code case compliance for the third quarter shows 5 percent were citations, 8 percent were contractor abatements and 87 percent were voluntary compliance.
Rivas said code ambassadors have worked 104 volunteer hours and saw a compliance rate of 37.94 percent.
“They address some of the more common code violations like high weeds and grass in our community, and then it’s referred to our code officers,” he said.
To learn more about the code ambassador program, visit cityofmesquite.com/1756/code-ambassadors.
