Assistant Police Chief David Gill is scheduled to be sworn in as Police Chief on October 18 at the City Council meeting.
Gill has been serving as Assistant Police Chief to Interim Police Chief David Faaborg since March 2021 when Charles Cato resigned. Faaborg will return to his role as Assistant Police Chief.
During his 27 years, Chief Gill has served in all areas of the department both as a supervisor and as an officer. He has earned 34 department honors including three Life Saving Awards and two Certificates of Merit.
Gill was hired as a police officer in January 1994. During his career, he has served 13 years in command level positions including leadership of the department’s Tactical Division and service as a Field Training Officer. Gill also serves as a Deacon in his church and graduated from the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Leadership Mesquite program.
“The Mesquite Police Department is staffed by the finest employees I have ever worked with, and to be selected to lead them in service to our community is an incredible honor,” Gill said. “I look forward to working with the community to solve problems and ensure Mesquite remains a great place to live, play, and work.”
