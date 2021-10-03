The Mesquite Police Department located a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street.
The police said Mesquite resident Lawrence Dillon, 24, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
A subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of Luiz Angel Borromeo, 20, and Axle Yair Lopez, 20, both from Dallas. Both suspects have been charged with the offense of murder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.