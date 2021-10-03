The Mesquite Police Department located a male victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Hillcrest Street.

The police said Mesquite resident Lawrence Dillon, 24, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.  

A subsequent investigation led to the identification and arrests of Luiz Angel Borromeo, 20, and Axle Yair Lopez, 20, both from Dallas. Both suspects have been charged with the offense of murder. 

 

