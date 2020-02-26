Mesquite PD

At about 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, Mesquite Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 Block of Alexandria Street. Multiple subjects were engaged in a physical disturbance and during the course of the disturbance, several subjects produced handguns and ultimately three adult individuals were struck by gunfire. 

All of the involved parties suffered non-life threatening wounds. All subjects were treated at a local hospital. None of the subjects wished to pursue any criminal charges against the other, however this remains an open and ongoing investigation. 

