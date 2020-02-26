At about 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, Mesquite Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 Block of Alexandria Street. Multiple subjects were engaged in a physical disturbance and during the course of the disturbance, several subjects produced handguns and ultimately three adult individuals were struck by gunfire.
All of the involved parties suffered non-life threatening wounds. All subjects were treated at a local hospital. None of the subjects wished to pursue any criminal charges against the other, however this remains an open and ongoing investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.