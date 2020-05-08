Dalton Hairston, 26 of Mesquite was been taken into custody for a shooting incident that occurred last week.
On Thursday, April 30 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Point East Drive. A disturbance had occurred at a residence and resulted in a known suspect, later identified as Hairston, shooting another subject at the location. Hairston then fled the scene. The victim in this offense was struck multiple times but has survived his injuries.
