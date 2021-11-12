police lights

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a shooting called in at around 11:51 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 900 block of W. Cartwright Road.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head laying on the stairs to an apartment. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, according to press release.

Mesquite PD announced that Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in that leads to the arrest this offense. Those with information regarding the crime can call call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator D. Chasney at 972-216-6701.

