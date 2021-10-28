Mesquite police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 14.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of Willowbrook Drive at 12:47 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about sounds of gunfire in the area.
According to an area resident, gunshots were fired.
One woman heard a loud car horn and then three gunshots, followed by a car speeding off.
Camera footage from an area home revealed a light blue Grand Marquis with stock chrome rims and red tape covering the back windshield driving from the area where the gunshots were heard.
Mesquite Police Officer Jolyn Lopez said Tuesday that there had been no arrests and that the incident is still under investigation. She said no property damage or injuries were reported.
