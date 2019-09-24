Mesquite Social Services volunteer honored

Pictured are Mesquite Social Services (MSS) board member Angel Gregory with MSS volunteer Mark Gregory. Mark was honored during this month’s board meeting for his service.

 Photo courtesy of Angel Gregory

A Mesquite Social Services (MSS) volunteer was recently honored with a tile dedicated to him and his service at the Mesquite Social Services building during the MSS board meeting.

“Mark Gregory has been taking his Friday lunch hour for the past three years to come get our truck going and picking up food and bringing it back so that our food pantry will be able to service our local residents,” said Angel Gregory, MSS board member.

The tile presented to Gregory will be placed on the wall of the MSS entryway.

Gregory said it started with, “I can pick up food this week” and turned into three years of going each week to pick up food to help people in the community.

He works as an information security professional at Citi and is a resident of Mesquite and a member of the Saturn Road Church of Christ.

For over 50 years Mesquite Social Services has worked to equip and empower households experiencing poverty in Mesquite and surrounding communities with emergency basic needs and self-sufficiency programs.

