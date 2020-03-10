Mesquite staff briefs council on Polo Ridge

During last week’s Mesquite City Council staff presentation, Assistant City Manager Ted Chinn briefed the council on the Polo Ridge Ranch development financing.
To recap, on March 5, 2018, the council approved a development agreement with BDMR Development and Polo Ridge Fresh Water Supply District (FWSD). Boundaries of the proposed development were to be annexed to the city which was done by ordinance on Dec. 16, 2019.
The developer plans to construct 1,007 homes over about a 14-year period, and the developer will construct all necessary offsite and internal improvements to serve the development in six phases.
According to the presentation, the estimated cost of infrastructure for all six phases is $34.6 million, including fees and other soft costs. The city issues public improvement district (PID) bonds over various phases of the development to acquire/reimburse/fund developer for public infrastructure.
The maximum PID revenue bond authorization is capped at $35 million; $7,040,000 issued for Phase 1 project bonds; $7,500,000 issued for Phase 2-6 major improvement bonds; and $20,460,000 remaining bond authorization for future phases.
Chinn said the developer requested a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ). According to the presentation, the total projected gross taxable assessed value in TIRZ upon full completion of all phases is $362,453,125. TIRZ grant is based on 51 percent of the city’s total rate of .6887 per $100 valuation.
Revenues from the TIRZ will be used to reduce future assessments in order to achieve a desired total tax rate equivalent or “tax stack” within Polo Ridge. The total tax stack is the sum of all government tax rates and the assessment tax rate equivalent (TRE) on a property within the PID. The maximum TRE for the PID assessment levy cannot exceed .7945 per $100 valuation, with a total maximum TIRZ grant of $29,740,198.
Chinn said they’ve sold all the bonds necessary to create assessment for those property owners in Phase 1, and as bonds are sold for reach subsequent phases, the assessment for those specific phases (2-6) will increase accordingly. Once they’re assessed, they cannot increase.
“The principal interests of these bonds are paid by the property owners that only reside within the PID,” Chinn said. “Right now, those assessments are being paid by the developer, and as they sell off each 'pod' to each homebuilder, then they become the payer of these assessments until eventually the end user/the homebuyer is actually the one paying the assessment. There’s full upfront disclosure on the assessments.”
Upon being asked by council members, Chinn clarified that no citizens outside of this development will be supporting this development.
“No outside taxpayers are shouldering a burden of any kind, just the property owners within the PID itself,” he said.
