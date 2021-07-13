The Mesquite City Council received updates on July 6 regarding city strategies to attract more residents to serve on boards and commissions.
Assistant City Manager Chris Sanchez addressed how the boards are scattered throughout the city code providing little codification or procedure to city boards.
“We’ve spent a lot of time evaluating how to improve the function and attract new members to the board that advise our council,” City Manager Cliff Keheley said.
Sanchez noted issues regarding a lack of attendance and a lack of applications to be on a board.
“This can really hold up city business, as it’s not able to move forward with those city boards,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez also mentioned how fewer residents are fulfilling all of the requirements to serve on a board due to a lack of knowledge of the process.
The city also plans to engage more with board and commission members to keep them involved with the City Council. Additionally, the city plans to increase public education regarding boards and commissions so more residents are aware of the opportunities to engage with the city.
The city plans to consolidate boards and commissions to a single chapter of the city code to outline clear parameters that would be applicable to the majority of the commissions. Some of the codification includes scheduling more regular dates and times in addition to requiring members to attend at least 75% of the meetings in a six-month time frame.
“If members have unexcused absences and do not meet this minimum, they will be removed,” Sanchez said.
Terms will be uniform starting on Jan. 1 and ending Dec. 31. Current members who are about to term out will have the opportunity to serve one additional year.
“I think giving those members the opportunity to serve an extra year is not a bad idea,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “I would hate to see those boards not be filled enough to hold a quorum.”
The boards and commission members will also be given more responsibility to further engage members as well as having more media spotlights to highlight hardworking board and commission members.
