In light of Dallas County’s order that prohibits community gatherings of 500 persons or more and concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Mesquite announced the suspension of all its special events, selected Mesquite Arts Center programs, all environmental workshops, all library events and programs, and all city-run athletic leagues for youth and adults until May 1. For the most recent updates on the city’s local response to the coronavirus, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus.
This suspension will allow us to assess this developing situation and adjust as needed. Our top priority is public safety and health. We currently see a need to limit large public gatherings. It is our responsibility to play a constructive role in social distancing while maintaining regular operations. Although no Mesquite resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at this time, our hope is that this decision will help deter the spread of the disease,” said Mayor Bruce Archer.
All other city services and programs remain unaffected by this suspension as it implements its continuity of operations plan. The city will monitor the situation, re-address other activities beyond May 1, and keep the Mesquite community updated as this unprecedented health event evolves.
The events planned by the city to be affected by this suspension are the March 28 Breakfast with the Bunny; April 4 Rodeo Parade; April 18 KidFish; April 24 Movies in the Park; April 25 Spring Campout. Youth and adult athletic leagues operated by the city will be suspended until May 1.
Senior Centers will be closed and all associated programming will be suspended. Recreation Centers will remain open for After School Adventures for students of the Mesquite ISD. The Mesquite Golf Course and all parks will remain open. For details, call the Mesquite Parks and Recreation Administration at 972-216-6260.
All library special events and programs have been suspended until May 1. Both the Main Library and North Branch Library will remain open for regular services, including free WiFi access. For details, call the Main Library at 972-216-6220.
The Mesquite Arts Center programs suspended are the April 17 and 24 Just for Kids; April 3 and 10 Adult Workshops; April 3, 10, 17 and 24 Rockin’ Rhapsody concerts; March 28 and April 18 Dance events. For other events and performances hosted at the Mesquite Arts Center, please call the center at 972-216-6444.
The environmental workshops suspended are the March 24 Grow Native, Not Wild, April 21 Plant Combos & Companions. For details, call the Public Work’s Sustainability Program Coordinator at 972-329-8300.
The city is advising its neighborhood groups and crime watch groups to suspend their meetings until May 1.
Advisory board meetings and committee meetings will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
The city will continue to hold City Council meetings that are open to the public. The next meeting is scheduled for March 16. The public is welcomed to attend, however there are ways to watch the meeting remotely both live and on-demand. The City broadcasts its meetings on Facebook Live and on its website at www.cityofmesquite.com/watchcouncilmeeting.
