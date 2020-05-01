In response to the continued COVID-19 event, the City of Mesquite has canceled its special events and public programs through May 31. During the May 4 City Council meeting, plans will be discussed on re-opening libraries and park amenities. Other public programs at the Mesquite Arts Center, Historic Mesquite, Inc., Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. are also canceled through May 31. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Coronavirus for details.
The city’s parks remain open for exercise in open space and on walking trails with social distance practices. The Mesquite Golf Course reopened last week and Westlake Tennis Center will open May 1. Both facilities have new social distance rules and restrictions. A decision on summer camps and other summer activities will be made in May.
