The city of Mesquite has announced the temporary suspension of all non-essential services for Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions, with the essential services of police, fire and water reconnections remaining in place.
The public is directed to call water utilities dispatch at 972-216-6278 if they experience any disruption in water services to their home.
The city also announced Tuesday’s community health virtual meeting featuring Glenda Matchett, RN, BSN, MHA, the chief executive officer of Dallas Regional Medical Center sharing updates on COVID-19 in Mesquite and vaccine rollouts has been rescheduled.
It will be on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and will also feature Lisa Fox, the director of nursing at Dallas Regional Medical Center as a part of February’s American Heart Month to raise awareness about how one in three women are diagnosed with heart disease annually. There will also be a presentation by the Mesquite Fire Department on CPR tips.
Join the webinar at us02web.zoom.us/j/84462043540 or by telephone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799. The webinar ID is 844 6204 3540.
City services impacted on Tuesday include:
- Suspension of residential solid waste collection, environmental code enforcement, street repairs, building inspections and water utility bill and tax payments.
- Closures of facilities: Mesquite City Hall, Mesquite Municipal Center, Mesquite Community Services, Mesquite Art Center, Mesquite Library System, Mesquite Municipal Court, Mesquite Convenience Center as well as senior and recreation centers.
- Closure of Mesquite Animal Shelter for in-person services, but the public may still view lost pets and animals available for adoption in the shelter at cityofmesquite.com/animal. For emergency services or to reclaim a lost pet the public may call 972-216-6283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.