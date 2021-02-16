The city of Mesquite has announced the temporary suspension of all non-essential services for Wednesday due to the extreme weather conditions, with the essential services of police, fire and water reconnections remaining in place. The city will open Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a temporary warming Wednesday and Thursday.
The public is directed to call Water Utilities Dispatch at 972-216-6278 if they experience any disruption in water services to their home, including broken water lines resulting from frozen pipes.
The city also announced a partnership with Mesquite Seventh-Day Adventist Church to offer free firewood to the public for pick-up at the church located at 422 South Ebrite St. beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The free firewood is provided by the city from its Convenience Center.
The following rules will be implemented and enforced at the warming center:
• COVID-19 health guidelines of social distancing and required face coverings are required
• Except for those with service animals, no pets will be permitted inside.
• No food or drinks will be provided
• The public may bring their own food and drinks (refrigeration and storage will not be provided)
• Charging areas for electronic devices will be provided as resources are available
The warming center is designed for the public who have been without power for extended periods of time. Those with resources to shelter in place or with friends or relatives are encouraged to do so, and leave the warming center to those in most need of it. Those attending the warming center as asked to use it to charge devices and get warm, and then exit to allow others to have access.
City services impacted on Wednesday include:
- Suspension of residential solid waste collection, environmental code enforcement, street repairs, building inspections and water utility bill and tax payments.
- Closures of facilities: Mesquite City Hall, Mesquite Municipal Center, Mesquite Community Services, Mesquite Art Center, Mesquite Library System, Mesquite Municipal Court, Mesquite Convenience Center as well as senior and recreation centers.
- Closure of Mesquite Animal Shelter for in-person services, but the public may still view lost pets and animals available for adoption in the shelter at cityofmesquite.com/animal. For emergency services or to reclaim a lost pet the public may call 972-216-6283.
