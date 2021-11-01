The city of Mesquite held its final public meeting on Oct. 26 to discuss the Nov. 2 tax election.
City manager Cliff Keheley said this was the first year where Mesquite had to held a tax election due to the cap that the state government placed on municipal revenue.
“When we exceed that 3.5% cap, that’s when the city has an election,” he said.
The proposed property tax rate is $0.70862 per $100 of value. While the rate is the same as last year, single-family home owners are estimated to pay an additional $10 per month if the rate is approved.
Keheley said this number came from resident surveys conducted earlier this year. To ensure the city met the needs of its residents, he said the city needed to keep the same rate as last year.
The city will see a $3.9 million increase in funding that will primarily go toward public safety and street maintenance.
If the tax rate is approved, the city of Mesquite plans to add five additional police officers to increase neighborhood patrol. The city will also hire 10 additional fire fighters to improve response times. Keheley said the goal is to bring the response time down to less than five minutes.
In addition to funding public safety, the city plans to use $750,000 to fund street and alleyway maintenance.
The city will also put funding toward cybersecurity to ensure residents’ personal data does not get compromised by cyber attacks.
Keheley said remaining funding will go toward programs like health screening for first responders and a safety program on North Peach Tree Road to address recent crime in the area.
If the proposed budget is not approved by voters, the city will adopt a rate that will generate the same revenue as last year. Additionally, they will add a 3.5% increase to grant the city a $1.5 million increase.
Residents will vote for or against the tax rate on Nov. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.