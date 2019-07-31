House Bill 3 was passed by the 86th Texas Legislation this year and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. This bill provides more money for Texas classrooms, increased teacher compensation and more.
During Monday night’s Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting the board approved the 2019-20 Compensation Plan.
Superintendent David Vroonland said it’s been nearly 20 years since MISD has been able to provide raises of this magnitude to staff members.
Raises include 4.5 percent for professional employees and 5 percent for paraprofessional and auxiliary employees.
Teachers with more than five years of experience will also receive an additional $1,000. Counselors, librarians and nurses with more than five years of experience will receive an additional $750.
Mesquite ISD’s starting salary for new teachers is $54,500 – an increase of $2,050 over last year. The total salary package for this year equals $14,364,502.
“These figures actually result in a net increase of 6.3 percent for teachers with more than five years of experience," Vroonland stated. "In addition, approximately 300 teachers who have completed the ETIP program will see a net salary increase of approximately 15 percent over last year.
“We are grateful that the Texas Legislature agreed to provide Mesquite ISD and other districts with additional funding designated specifically for our teachers and other employees. Under HB3, the amount of funding for each school district in Texas depends upon many factors and varies greatly. Each district had to examine its own budget to determine what it could provide in compensation according to the rules of the legislation, and all districts were required to provide additional compensation for veteran teachers.”
Vroonland said maintaining competitive salaries is always a priority for the school board, and they have committed to providing as much as possible in increases to MISD staff each year.
He said these increases are higher than those of many surrounding districts, although some were able to provide more, especially if their pay scales were lower than average.
"However, we appreciate the emphasis our legislators have placed on valuing educators and other school employees statewide," he said. "We hope that commitment will continue in future years."
