A Mesquite teenager was recently arrested for the shooting death of a Tyler man.
According to police, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at about 7:30 p.m., Aug. 22, in the 6000 block of Lumley Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found a deceased man inside a vehicle.
The deceased man was later identified as Darriss Feggett, 33 of Tyler.
Police stated that a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Dreseyon Owens, 19 of Mesquite. Owens has been charged with the offense of murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.
According to section 19.02 of the Texas Penal Code, the crime of murder is defined as a person who commits this offense intentionally or knowingly, causing the death of an individual, intends to cause serious bodily injury and commits an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual; or commits or attempts to commit a felony, other than manslaughter, and in the course of and in furtherance of the commission or attempt, or in immediate flight from the commission or attempt, he commits or attempts to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.
Murder in Texas is a first degree felony. This charge typically carries a sentence of between five and 99 years in a state prison and/or a fine of no more than $10,000.
