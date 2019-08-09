On Monday the city council approved the replacement and expansion of the KidsQuest playground located a DeBusk Park, 1625 Gross Road. Input from the public was an important part of designing the next generation of the playground called “KidsQuest 2.0” as the community celebrates a new era of active play for all children.
Comments from the public and kids enrolled in the city’s summer camp program were incorporated into the new playground design and plans. Specific requests included ADA accessibility, swings, tall slides, room to run, climbing features, and a unique environment for creative play. In addition to the new, all-inclusive playground, the park will feature a new parking lot and renovation of the existing picnic pavilion.
The public’s input received also conveyed the importance of including the history and legacy of the original playground into the next generation. This request is being honored by incorporating personalized fence pickets into the new design. The new "Buy a Picket" program provides an opportunity to purchase personalized fence pickets for $25 each. Each picket will have a limit of 20 characters, including spaces. Pickets are available for purchase online at cityofmesquite.com/PARD. Pickets purchased by Sept. 30 will be installed for the grand re-opening event in November. Pickets purchased between Oct. 1 and Nov. 8, will be installed in Dec. 2019.
To commemorate the end of KidsQuest’s memorable era, the Last Play event is scheduled for Saturday, from 1 - 3 p.m. This event is being offered to provide one last opportunity to play on this historical and well-loved playground before it is transformed into KidsQuest 2.0 as the next generation playground. Kona Ice will also be there to help celebrate with free shaved ice.
“We are excited about this opportunity to celebrate the past while embracing the future of this historic playground,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Elizabeth Harrell.
For those who had a personalized fence picket installed during the construction of the original KidsQuest, this event will provide them an opportunity to pick up the picket. For those unable to attend, pickets will be available for pick-up at a future date.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
