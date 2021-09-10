The city of Mesquite will host a sunrise memorial on Saturday to commemorate Patriot Day, the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The public event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Mesquite Freedom Park.
“This year’s program will be especially meaningful as we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Mesquite Fire Chief Russell Wilson said.
The event will include a musical performance, special presentations, the reading of both the Police and Firefighter Prayer, and the Mesquite Police and Fire Department joint color guard as well as the Mesquite Fire Department Pipe and Drum Corps.
Wilson said Americans dedicate Patriot Day to remembering those who died and to the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.
Mesquite’s annual 9/11 Memorial Service is a tribute of remembrance, honoring the victims killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site in New York, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and in Washington, D.C at the Pentagon. Of those who perished during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the World Trade Center, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority.
In 2011, the Mesquite Fire Department was entrusted with a historic piece of steel from one of the Twin Towers destroyed on 9/11. Mesquite received it from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey through their World Trade Center Artifact Program. At that time, Mesquite became only the third city in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area to participate in the historic program. The 15-foot long, 575-pound twisted beam is the centerpiece of Mesquite Freedom Park. With the support of the local community, the City of Mesquite created an outdoor place of gathering, reflection, and celebration of freedom on the North Lawn of the Mesquite Arts Center. A dedication ceremony was held on September 11, 2016 as the country marked the 15th anniversary of 9/11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.