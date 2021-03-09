As a part of its Recovery Mesquite efforts to help the community move forward and onward from the impacts of the pandemic, the city of Mesquite continues the virtual Community Health Forum Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, with a focus on nutrition for families and senior citizens as a part of National Nutrition Month.
The forum will feature Lark Stewart, director of food and nutrition services at Mesquite ISD, speaking on family nutrition and Pam Folsom, the city’s Senior Recreation Supervisor for 50+ Programs, joining Talli Zuckerman and Diana Truong, Dietetic Interns with the Visiting Nurses Association, speaking about senior citizen nutrition.
To join the webinar visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84999553370 or by telephone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is: 849 9955 3370.
Visit cityofmesquite.com/CommunityHealthForums for access to previous community health forum broadcasts.
