The city of Mesquite seeks the public’s input on its budget and is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on July 14, beginning at 7 p.m. for public participation. The virtual meeting is accessible for participation on a computer through Zoom by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83075976864 or by phone and calling 877-853-5257. The webinar ID is 830 7597 6864##.
“In light of public health safety, we feel that this virtual public meeting is the most prudent approach. Residents can call in or use their computer to participate. Public input is a key component in this process and this virtual process will allow citizens to be part of the process and for city councilmembers to hear those comments,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.
The town hall will provide an update on the city’s current budget and plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on city programs and services, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public.
The public can watch the virtual meeting at www.facebook.com/cityofmesquitetx/ on the city’s Facebook page or at www.cityofmesquite.com/WatchCouncilMeeting on the city’s website.
The public can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget to learn more about the city’s budget.
