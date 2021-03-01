The city of Mesquite will host the fourth annual Neighborhood Summit from 9-11 a.m. March 6.
The virtual summit will feature guest speaker Catherine Huckaby, city of Fort Worth’s community engagement manager, and a forum for participants to speak with city of Mesquite leaders.
Mesquite residents can visit cityofmesquite.com/NeighborhoodSummit2021 for a link to join the event.
Maria Martinez, director of neighborhood services, said, “The free summit is a great way for Mesquite residents to learn more about their community and engage with city leaders. The theme is ‘steering forward’ and we hope to do just that by providing our citizens the tools they need to get involved in their neighborhoods.”
Huckaby works with residents in Fort Worth on building neighborhood capacity and developing communication networks of various community stakeholders. She recently began her second term as president of Neighborhoods, USA (NUSA). NUSA provides opportunities for diverse people and organizations to share their ideas, values, and experiences to build stronger communities.
