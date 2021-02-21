The city of Mesquite has received a limited supply of water for distribution to residents currently without water due to plumbing issues. 

The distribution will occur at 1 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Town East Mall, 2063 Town East Mall. The distribution area will be near the city’s water tower.  The city will provide one case of bottled water per household, per day while supplies last.

The city asks that only those residents in most need of this free water attend this distribution activity and leave the opportunity to their neighbors who may currently be in extreme situations.  Water will be available as supplies last. 

