The Mesquite City Council passed an ordinance to establish designated voter registration sites at certain city facilities during the July 1 regular meeting. These locations include the Parks and Recreation Administration Office, 1515 N. Galloway Ave., the Main Library, 300 W. Grubb Drive, and the North Branch Library, 2600 Oates Drive. From July 15 through Oct. 4, these locations will be staffed by city personnel trained and certified as volunteer deputy registrars by Dallas County.
The new locations were created to encourage public interest and public engagement in city government by making voter registration more convenient. Visit cityofmesquite.com/2019CityElections for hours of service and more information.
