The City of Mesquite is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
To assist with developing priorities for the Master Plan, the city is asking for input from residents through the use of a needs assessment survey. The information gathered will be used to help prioritize specific projects and needs of the community.
The survey can be found online at bit.ly/MesquiteParksMasterPlan
 
