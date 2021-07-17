The City of Mesquite is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
To assist with developing priorities for the Master Plan, the city is asking for input from residents through the use of a needs assessment survey. The information gathered will be used to help prioritize specific projects and needs of the community.
The survey can be found online at bit.ly/MesquiteParksMasterPlan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.