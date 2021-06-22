The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved amendments to the solid waste ordinance Monday in accordance with the clean city initiative.
The solid waste amendments will place parameters on the size, containment and timing for placing both regular items and bulk items out for pickup.
The major change to the ordinance is the limitation on timing. Residents will be required to place their trash out between 5 p.m. on the day prior to their pickup date and 7 a.m. the day of their pickup date. Bulk items must be less than 8 cubic yards and can be put out up to 24 hours before the scheduled pickup. Residents will no longer have the option to put out their trash at any time.
“The bulky item placement is the biggest complaint we receive when it comes to neighborhood appearance,” City Manager Cliff Keheely said. “Our current ordinance allows residents to put bulky items out at any time, so this is the biggest change.”
The new ordinance also states that all trash must be placed in secure bags before being placed in a city-authorized bin. Authorized bins need to be durable and range from 20 to 48 gallons. They also need a secure lid.
Curt Cassidy, director of Public Works, said keeping the trash secure will prevent rodents from getting inside.
Mayor Bruce Archer and other members of council recalled how many complaints and neighborhood cleanups were spurred by scattered trash after a rodent or bad weather tore the trash bag.
Residents who do not meet the needed requirements for trash collection will be charged an additional fee. Residents who do not place their trash in a container or an authorized container will be charged an additional $6 for pickup. Residents whose trash is scattered, spilling or overflowing will also be charged $6.
Residents who have items exceeding eight cubic yards will be charged an additional $20 fee. Residents who wish to make a special bulk pickup request will be charged $20.
It was later clarified that the amendments to the ordinance do not include yard waste collection.
The city plans to have a 90-day education program, so residents are aware of the changes made to the ordinance.
“Trash is one of the most personal things we deal with our residents,” Keheely said. “We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure every resident understands what we’re trying to achieve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.