Mesquite volunteer recognized for service

Mayor Stan Pickett with Jennifer Vidler, who was presented with a plaque for her volunteer services to the city.

 photo courtesy of City of Mesquite

During last week’s Mesquite City Council meeting the council presented Jennifer Vidler with a plaque in recognition for her service as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. Vidler served the city from January 2014 to July 2019.

The Planning and Zoning Commission acts in an advisory capacity and is responsible to the City Council on matters pertaining to planning for the physical development of the city, with its primary concern being in subdivision and zoning regulations, according to the city website.

The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee also “serves in an advisory capacity and is established to advise and assist the city in adopting land use assumptions, review the capital improvements plan and file written comments, monitor and evaluate implementation of the capital improvements plan, file semiannual reports to the city and advise the city of the need to update or revise the land use assumptions, capital improvements plan and impact fee,” according to the city.

To learn more about the various boards and commissions and how to participate, visit cityofmesquite.com/147/Boards-Commissions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments