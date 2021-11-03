Mesquite voters on Tuesday showed support for a tax rate that the city says will help fund public safety and street maintenance efforts.
According to unofficial election results provided by the city of Mesquite, 64% of votes cast for Tuesday’s election were in favor of the city’s Proposition A, which asked voters to approve an ad valorem tax rate of $0.70862 per $100 of valuation by the city.
The tax rate, which was proposed as part of the 2021-22 budget unanimously approved by the Mesquite City Council, is higher than the city’s voter-approval tax rate of $0.66560. As a result, the city had to go to voters for a final say.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said previously that this was the first time Mesquite had to hold a tax election due to a cap that the state had placed on municipal revenue.
The city of Mesquite website stated that approving the tax rate would serve to increase fire and police staffing levels, provide competitive pay for fire and police personnel and increase funding for alley and street maintenance.
That includes adding five Mesquite Police Officer positions to increase neighborhood patrols and 10 Fire Department positions for faster and safer response times, the city website states.
During an Oct. 26 public meeting, Keheley said funding will also go toward programs like health screening for first responders and a safety program on North Peach Tree Road to address recent crime in the area.
Last year, the tax rate was also $0.70862 per $100 valuation.
According to the city website, approval of the proposition would mean that the average homeowner would pay about $10 more per month in city taxes based on Mesquite’s average property value.
Winston Henvey contributed to this report.
