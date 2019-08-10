Yesterday the Mesquite Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Mesquite, Nissa Marie Chavez, 20. She was last seen on Aug. 8 at about 2 p.m., in the 1600 block of Gross Road.

Police report that Chavez has returned safely home, and would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to locate her.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments