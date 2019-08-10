Yesterday the Mesquite Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman out of Mesquite, Nissa Marie Chavez, 20. She was last seen on Aug. 8 at about 2 p.m., in the 1600 block of Gross Road.
Police report that Chavez has returned safely home, and would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to locate her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.