Despite an unforeseen pandemic, a freeze, the death of two family members and contracting COVID-19, Archer served the city well as mayor, Mayor Elect Dan Aleman said.

Former Mayor Bruce Archer was presented a gavel on Monday to honor his serving as mayor through 2021.

“We met going on 25 years ago,” Aleman said. “He was one of the first citizens I met here in Mesquite, Texas. I am so grateful for our friendship of so many years.”

Aleman applauded Archer’s leading efforts to beautify the city, bring businesses to Mesquite in the wake of the pandemic and encouraging a sense of community.

“I had an excellent council to work with and an excellent staff,” Archer said. “We have the best employees in America as far as I’m concerned.”

The morning of the meeting, Archer gave a final message from the mayor’s office recognizing city staff and community members for their involvement in the city’s achievements including the opening of Kid’s Quest Park in addition to other parks around the city, opening the Mesquite Veterans Memorial, starting the Clean City Initiative and increasing economic development.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as a councilmember and as mayor in my hometown where I grew up,” he said.

Archer encouraged residents to get more involved in their community to keep improving Mesquite saying, “It truly takes all of us to build a better tomorrow.”

“There are always more opportunities to enhance our city,” Archer said.

