Metrocare, the largest provider of mental and behavioral healthcare in Dallas County, recently stated that the Center is bracing for increased calls for assistance because of spiraling Covid-19 cases in Dallas County, across Texas and the rest of the country.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the worst is yet to come in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases here. In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warns that he expects Covid-19 cases and deaths to surge through July. As a result, Governor Abbott has expanded his ban on elective surgeries in more than 100 Texas counties to help free up available hospital beds and resources. Dallas County, considered a “hot spot” for Covid-19 is on the list.
Meanwhile, the governor and education leaders are discussing how to resume operations at public schools and colleges in the fall, and some local and state officials are scaling back plans to reopen businesses. Governor Abbott has suggested that if the disease pace continues, he may have to reimpose the “Shelter in Place” orders instituted early in the crisis.
“With more questions than answers,” said Metrocare’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Judith Hunter, “many people may be feeling anxious and depressed because they are concerned about their jobs or even putting food on the table. Sadly, people often can’t or are afraid of attending church or family events that might otherwise help deal with these challenges. The mounting pressures may seem like too much to handle for some people.”
Metrocare is advising staff members as well as current patients, to brace for the continuing and future mental health impact of rising Covid-19 cases.
Experts are telling family members and professionals to watch for symptoms brought on by the crisis including:
· Appearance of being emotionally numb or exceptionally agitated, irritable or anxious
· Significantly decreased or increased sleep
· Use of drugs or increased use of alcohol
· Feelings of hopelessness or loss of control
· Talk of ending one’s life
· Threats about suicide should definitely be taken seriously.
“That’s a clear sign of trouble,” said Dr. Hunter. “Don’t ignore it. Often people who are suicidal will drop hints that really represent cries for help. That’s definitely the time to get professional assistance. Call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline 866-260-6000 for immediate support.”
If you are in need of mental health services, call Metrocare’s Coronavirus Support Line at 214-743-1215.
