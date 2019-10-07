Mesquite PD

Yesterday evening Mesquite Police Department and Mesquite ISD were made aware of an online social media threat directed at West Mesquite High School and Frasier Middle School.  The non-specific threat was related to an event that would happen today at West Mesquite High School and/or Frasier Middle School. 

Investigators with Mesquite PD were immediately notified and began working on determining the identity of the person posting the threat online.  Authorities identified the original source of this online threat as an MISD student who attends Frasier Middle School.

Police stated this student has been taken into custody earlier this morning and has been charged with the offense of false alarm/report.

The safety and security of the Mesquite ISD students and staff is a top priority.  Mesquite PD takes any threat seriously and stated they are very grateful for the staff and families who quickly notified district officials and law enforcement. They hope members of the community will continue to report these threats so they can be investigated.

