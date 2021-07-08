Mesquite ISD: Back-to-school backpack, supply pickup
Mesquite ISD will host a Drive Through Back-to-School event on July 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
 
The event will be held at each high school with the exception of Vanguard. Students attending Vanguard will receive supplies at the scheduled new student camps prior to the start of the school year. Sharing Life Community Outreach will also be a site again this year.
Each student must be registered based on their feeder pattern. 
Students must be in the vehicle with an adult to receive supplies. Families can register up to six students on the MISD website and will need to show their ticket or email confirmation at the event to receive supplies.
