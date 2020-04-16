The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year old runaway. Deasia Williams of Mesquite was last seen around 3 a.m. on April 16 in the 800 Block of Buckeye Drive. Deasia is approximately 4’ 10” tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in the style pictured in the photo. Deasia was last seen wearing a royal blue Pirrung Elementary shirt with black jogging pants (silver stars and white stripes down the leg), black boots, and possibly a pink or back fleece jacket.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deasia Williams is encouraged to contact Investigator J. Berg at 972-204-4956 or MPD Dispatch at 972-285-6336.
