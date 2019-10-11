Missing man out of Mesquite

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. On Oct. 8 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Mesquite Police Department received a call in reference to a missing person. Edward Reinhart, 52, was last seen walking out of Dallas Regional Hospital in Mesquite on Oct. 6. Reinhart is approximately 6’5” tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds. Reinhart was last seen walking south in the 1000 block of North Galloway Ave wearing blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.
Anyone with any information regarding the location of Edward Reinhart is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at masmith@mesquitepolice.org or 972-754-2473
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.