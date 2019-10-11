Missing man out of Mesquite

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.  On Oct. 8 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Mesquite Police Department received a call in reference to a missing person. Edward Reinhart, 52, was last seen walking out of Dallas Regional Hospital in Mesquite on Oct. 6. Reinhart is approximately 6’5” tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds.  Reinhart was last seen walking south in the 1000 block of North Galloway Ave wearing blue jeans and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Edward Reinhart is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at masmith@mesquitepolice.org or 972-754-2473

