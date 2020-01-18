Missing man with special needs

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.  Dustin Bryant, 21, was last seen on Jan. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Comfort Drive.  Bryant is a special needs individual with the mental capacity of an 11-12 year old child.  Bryant is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.  Bryant is believed to be clean shaven at this time. He was last seen wearing a white Nike Hoodie with white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryant is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments