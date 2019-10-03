Zamaria Lovelace

Zamaria Lovelace

Over the weekend the Mesquite Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl. Zamaria Lovelace, 12, who was last seen on Sept. 29 at 2:30 a.m. leaving an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive in Mesquite.

She was located in Dallas and safely returned to her family.

