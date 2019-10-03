Over the weekend the Mesquite Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating a missing girl. Zamaria Lovelace, 12, who was last seen on Sept. 29 at 2:30 a.m. leaving an apartment complex located in the 2600 block of Franklin Drive in Mesquite.
She was located in Dallas and safely returned to her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.