The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Nissa Marie Chavez, 20, of Mesquite was last seen on Aug. 8 at about 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gross Rd. Chavez is approximately 4’11" tall, weighing 85 pounds. with brown neck- length hair, and green eyes.
Chavez was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes, and carrying a black/brown satchel style purse. She does not have a vehicle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chavez is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
