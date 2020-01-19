Dustin Bryant

Yesterday the Mesquite Police Department sought the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.  Dustin Bryant, 21, was last seen on Jan. 16 around 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Comfort Drive.  Bryant is a special needs individual with the mental capacity of an 11-12 year old child. 

This morning MPD reported that Bryant has been located safe and is in good health. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments