UPDATE 12:05 pm: Imani McCoy has returned home safely.

Original story: The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old runaway.  Imani McCoy of Mesquite, was last seen around 8:15 PM on Oct. 25 in the 2100 block of South Town East Blvd.  McCoy is approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in two ponytails. She was last seen wearing a pink and white jumpsuit with socks, but no shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Imani McCoy is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

